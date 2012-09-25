* AECO up C$0.09 at C$2.27/GJ
* Export prices dip
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 25 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Tuesday in line with a stronger futures
market.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 9 Canadian cents to average C$2.27 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.23 and C$2.30 a GJ.
Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will run a degree or two on either side of normal over the next
six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast
to be warmer than normal through Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.18 billion cubic
feet, 53 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system
and a net 609 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
Export prices slipped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell a penny from to average $3 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.70 per mmBtu, down 2
cents.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/25/12 9/24/12
bal. September C$2.24-2.29 C$2.22-2.27
October C$2.34-2.39 C$2.26-2.31
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.93-2.98 C$2.90-2.95
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)