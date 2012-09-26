* AECO up C$0.08 at C$2.35/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 26 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Wednesday on higher futures and tightening
short-term supply in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.35 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.30 and C$2.37 a GJ.
Daytime temperatures in Toronto, Canada's largest market,
will run a degree or two on either side of normal over the next
six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta is forecast
to be warmer than normal until Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.09 billion cubic
feet, 151 million cubic feet under TransCanada Corp's
target line pack. Producers delivered 9.34 bcf into the system
and a net 229 mmcf was placed into st o rage facilities in the
province.
Export prices rose. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, rose 14 cents to average $3.14 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.78 per mmBtu, up 8 cents.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 9/26/12 9/25/12
bal. September C$2.31-2.36 C$2.24-2.29
October C$2.41-2.46 C$2.34-2.39
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.96-3.01 C$2.93-2.98
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)