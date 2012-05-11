* AECO rises C$0.08 to C$1.98/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, May 11 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Friday to their highest in more than 10 weeks
on tightening short-term supplies in Alberta and this week's
smaller-than-expected U.S. weekly storage build.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
climbed 8 Canadian cents to average C$1.98 a gigajoule, the
highest since the end of February. Deals were done between
C$1.94 and C$2.03 a GJ.
Southern Alberta low temperatures are expected at or above
normal for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Toronto
lows are forecast at warmer-than-average values through the
period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.28 billion cubic
feet, 520 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 760
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 1 cent to average $2.64 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border was unchanged at $2.18 per mmBtu.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 5/11/12 5/10/12
Bal. May C$1.90-1.95 C$1.89-1.94
June C$1.94-1.99 C$1.89-1.94
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.98-3.03 C$2.98-3.03
