* AECO down C$0.07 to C$2.05/GJ

* Export prices fall

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 8 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Wednesday, dropping with futures on concerns that mild temperatures this winter have sapped demand and will result in high inventories.

Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta fell 7 Canadian cents to average C$2.05 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.03 and C$2.07 a GJ.

Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be above normal through Saturday, then fall a few degrees below the seasonal norm for the next two days. Southern Alberta lows will be cooler than average until Monday.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average near normal or slightly below for the next five days.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.67 billion cubic feet, 147 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.33 bcf into the system and a net 675 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 10 cents to an average $3.03 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border fell 11 cents to average $2.51 per mmBtu.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 2/8/12 2/7/12 Bal. February C$2.01-2.06 C$2.03-2.08 March C$2.03-2.08 C$2.09-2.14 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.95-3.00 C$2.98-3.03 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)