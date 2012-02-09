* AECO up C$0.01 to C$2.06/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 9 Canadian spot
natural gas prices rose slightly on Thursday as cold short-term
forecasts overshadowed data showing smaller than expected
withdrawals from storage.
Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta gained 1
Canadian cent to average C$2.06 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$2.02 and C$2.15 a GJ.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States fell by 78 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 87
bcf.
Canadian storage volumes fell 2.2 percent to 553.4 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 78.3
percent full on average, compared with 45.9 percent 12 months
earlier.
Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be
below normal through Sunday then climb back above average
through the middle of next week. Southern Alberta temperatures
are also expected to be average or below through the weekend,
before climbing again.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to normal or
slightly below normal later this week and early next week, then
moderate again later in the week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.78 bcf, 20 million
cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 972
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were little changed. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, was flat at an average $3.03
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border dipped 3 cents to average $2.48 per
mmBtu.
($1=$1 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/9/12 2/8/12
Bal. February C$2.05-2.10 C$2.01-2.06
March C$2.04-2.09 C$2.03-2.08
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$2.95-3.00
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)