* AECO up C$0.01 to C$2.06/GJ

* Export prices mixed

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 9 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose slightly on Thursday as cold short-term forecasts overshadowed data showing smaller than expected withdrawals from storage.

Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta gained 1 Canadian cent to average C$2.06 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.02 and C$2.15 a GJ.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States fell by 78 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 87 bcf.

Canadian storage volumes fell 2.2 percent to 553.4 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 78.3 percent full on average, compared with 45.9 percent 12 months earlier.

Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be below normal through Sunday then climb back above average through the middle of next week. Southern Alberta temperatures are also expected to be average or below through the weekend, before climbing again.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to cool to normal or slightly below normal later this week and early next week, then moderate again later in the week.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.78 bcf, 20 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 972 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were little changed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, was flat at an average $3.03 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border dipped 3 cents to average $2.48 per mmBtu.

($1=$1 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 2/9/12 2/8/12 Bal. February C$2.05-2.10 C$2.01-2.06 March C$2.04-2.09 C$2.03-2.08 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$2.95-3.00 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)