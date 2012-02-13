* AECO down C$0.10 to C$2.04/GJ

* Export prices weaken

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 13 Canadian spot natural gas prices dropped on Monday as forecasts called for mild weather in most markets and Alberta short-term supplies rose.

Spot gas at the AECO hub in southeastern Alberta dropped 10 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.04 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.02 and C$2.07 a GJ.

Environment Canada said Toronto low temperatures will be above normal through Sunday. Southern Alberta temperatures are also expected to be above seasonal average lows for the next five days.

After a cold weekend, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above normal this week.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.81 billion cubic feet, 10 mmcf over operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.4 bcf into the system and a net 1.24 bcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, dropped 15 cents from Friday to average $3.00 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border fell 9 cents to average $2.51 per mmBtu.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 2/13/12 2/10/12 Bal. February C$1.97-2.02 C$2.11-2.16 March C$2.01-2.06 C$2.07-2.12 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.07-3.12 C$3.06-3.11 (Editing by Peter Galloway)