* AECO up C$0.04 to C$2.08/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 14 Canadian spot
natural gas prices rose on Tuesday, despite forecasts of mild
weather in major markets, as futures jumped on a round of
technical buying.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.08 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.03 and C$2.12 a GJ.
Environment Canada said both Toronto and southern Alberta
low temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the next
six days.
After a cold weekend, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures
in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to
average mostly above normal this week as well.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.8 billion cubic
feet, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line
pack.
Producers delivered 10.35 bcf into the system and a net 750
million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices also strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 6 cents to average $3.06
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border gained 8 cents to average $2.59 per
mmBtu.
($1=$1 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/14/12 2/13/12
Bal. February C$2.06-2.11 C$1.97-2.02
March C$2.05-2.10 C$2.01-2.06
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.17-3.22 C$3.07-3.12
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)