* AECO down C$0.01 to C$2.01/GJ
* Export prices weaken
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Canadian spot
natural gas prices eased on Thursday as more mild weather and
ample field suppies overshadowed a report showing a
larger-than-expected draw from U.S. storage.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
dipped 1 Canadian cent to average C$2.01 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.97 and C$2.07 a GJ.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories
in the United States fell by 127 billion cubic feet last week,
compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 120
bcf.
Canadian storage volumes fell 2.3 percent to 540.4 bcf.
Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 76.2
percent full on average, compared with 40.5 percent 12 months
earlier.
Environment Canada said low temperatures both in Toronto and
in southern Alberta are expected to be above normal for most of
the next six days.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above
normal this week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.9 billion cubic
feet, 102 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.33 bcf into the system and a net 673
million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.97
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.50 per mmBtu, down 2
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/16/12 2/15/12
Bal. February C$2.03-2.08 C$1.96-2.01
March C$2.00-2.05 C$1.96-2.01
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.12-3.17 C$3.24-3.29
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)