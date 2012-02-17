* AECO up C$0.13 to C$2.14/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 17 Canadian spot
natural gas prices rose on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend as
futures climbed and short-term supplies in Alberta tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 13 Canadian cents to average C$2.14 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.12 and C$2.17 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in both Toronto and
southern Alberta are expected to be at or above normal for most
of the next six days.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above
normal this week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.65 billion cubic
feet, 148 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.33 bcf into the system and a net 673
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 17 cents to average $3.14
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.68 per mmBtu, up 18
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/17/12 2/16/12
Bal. February C$2.09-2.14 C$2.03-2.08
March C$2.10-2.10 C$2.00-2.05
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.11-3.16 C$3.12-3.17
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)