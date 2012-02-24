* AECO down C$0.08 at C$2/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 24 Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell on Friday on ample Alberta supplies and
moderate weather forecasts.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
eased 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.00 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.95 and C$2.06 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
above normal for most of the next six days. Southern Alberta
temperatures are forecast to fall to below normal for three days
starting Saturday, then warm up again by the middle of next
week.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above
normal for the next 10 days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.9 billion cubic
feet, 97 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.42 bcf into the system and a net 774
million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, slipped 8 cents to average $3.00 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.73 per mmBtu, up 6 cents.
($1=$1 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 2/24/12 2/23/12
Bal. February C$1.97-2.02 C$2.06-2.11
March C$1.92-1.97 C$1.99-2.04
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.04-3.09 C$3.10-3.15
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)