* AECO rises C$0.03 to C$1.80/GJ
* Export prices mixed
Canadian spot natural gas prices climbed from a 10-year low on
Tuesday on tight short-term supply in Alberta and strengthening
futures.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 3 Canadian cents from the lowest level since July 2002 to
average C$1.80 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.77 and
C$1.82 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
above normal for five of the next six days. Southern Alberta
temperatures will cooler than usual on Wednesday, the warm to
well above the seasonal-average low through Monday.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to mostly average above
normal for the next two weeks.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.33 billion cubic
feet, 475 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 628
million cubic feet was withdrawn from storage facilities in the
province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.80 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.34 per mmBtu, up 6 cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/06/12 3/05/12
Bal. March C$1.71-1.76 C$1.67-1.72
April C$1.74-1.79 C$1.71-1.76
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.75-2.80 C$2.77-2.82
(Reporting by Scott Haggett Editing by Peter Galloway)