* AECO falls C$0.12 to C$1.68/GJ

* Export prices weaken

CALGARY, Alberta, March 7 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell to the latest in a series of 10-year lows on Wednesday on unseasonably warm weather forecasts and a drop in futures.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 12 Canadian cents to average C$1.68 a gigajoule, the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.67 and C$1.69 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for at least the next six days, in some cases by several degrees.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for most of the next two weeks.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.53 billion cubic feet, 275 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.2 bcf into the system and a net 1.1 bcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 9 cents to average $2.71 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.15 per mmBtu, down 19 cents.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/07/12 3/06/12 Bal. March C$1.64-1.69 C$1.71-1.76 April C$1.67-1.72 C$1.74-1.79 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.72-1.77 C$2.75-2.80 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones Editing by Peter Galloway)