* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.65/GJ

* Export prices dip

CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Canadian spot natural gas prices edged up from a 10-year low on Friday as Alberta supplies tightened and futures gained ground.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule, a day after slumping to the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.64 and C$1.67 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for most of the next six days, in some cases by several degrees.

In the United States, the National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for above or much-above normal readings for nearly the entire country.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.55 billion cubic feet, 252 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.35 bcf into the system and a net 286 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $2.68 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.06 per mmBtu, down 3 cents.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/09/12 3/08/12 Bal. March C$1.63-1.68 C$1.58-1.63 April C$1.66-1.71 C$1.63-1.68 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-1.79 C$2.66-1.71 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; editing by Rob Wilson)