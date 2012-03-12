* AECO falls C$0.04 to C$1.61/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, March 12 Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell to a fresh 10 year low on Monday on
abundant short-term supply in Alberta and forecasts calling for
more mild weather.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.61 a gigajoule, the lowest
level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.60 and C$1.65
a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in
southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for most of the
next six days, in some cases by several degrees.
The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Sunday called for temperatures to be above normal or
much above normal for about the eastern two-thirds of the
country and below-normal readings only in the West.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.21 billion cubic
feet, 404 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.37 bcf into the system and a net 193
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.61 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.25 per mmBtu, up 19
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/12/12 3/09/12
Bal. March C$1.63-1.68 C$1.63-1.68
April C$1.66-1.71 C$1.66-1.71
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.69-1.74 C$2.74-1.79
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)