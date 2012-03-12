* AECO falls C$0.04 to C$1.61/GJ

* Export prices mixed

CALGARY, Alberta, March 12 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell to a fresh 10 year low on Monday on abundant short-term supply in Alberta and forecasts calling for more mild weather.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.61 a gigajoule, the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.60 and C$1.65 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for most of the next six days, in some cases by several degrees.

The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Sunday called for temperatures to be above normal or much above normal for about the eastern two-thirds of the country and below-normal readings only in the West.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.21 billion cubic feet, 404 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.37 bcf into the system and a net 193 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.61 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.25 per mmBtu, up 19 cents.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/12/12 3/09/12 Bal. March C$1.63-1.68 C$1.63-1.68 April C$1.66-1.71 C$1.66-1.71 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.69-1.74 C$2.74-1.79 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Rob Wilson)