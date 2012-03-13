* AECO rises C$0.01 to C$1.62/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 Canadian spot
natural gas prices were little changed near decade lows on
Tuesday on more moderate temperature forecasts and a short-term
glut of supplies in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 1 Canadian cent to average C$1.62 a gigajoule, a day after
slumping to the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done
between C$1.60 and C$1.64 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and
southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for the next
six days, in some cases by several degrees.
Temperatures in key gas-consuming cities of New York and
Chicago are expected to climb to the low to mid-70s F (low 20s
C) by midweek, according to the Weather Channel's weather.com.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.03 billion cubic
feet, 227 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.2 bcf into the system and a net 10
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province, a
rare increase in stocks with more than two weeks remaining in
the winter heating season.
Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 8 cents to average $2.53 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.12 per mmBtu, down 13
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/13/12 3/12/12
Bal. March C$1.62-1.67 C$1.63-1.68
April C$1.66-1.71 C$1.66-1.71
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.69-1.74 C$2.69-1.74
