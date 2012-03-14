* AECO rises C$0.09 to C$1.71/GJ

* Export prices climb

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14 Canadian spot natural gas rose on Wednesday as short-term supply in Alberta tightened.

After touching decade lows earlier this week, spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 9 Canadian cents to average C$1.71 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.68 and C$1.74 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for the next six days, in some cases by several degrees.

The U.S. National Weather Service six to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above or much-above-normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.79 billion cubic feet, 13 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.11 bcf into the system and a net 105 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 3 cents to average $2.56 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.17 per mmBtu, up 5 cents.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/14/12 3/13/12 Bal. March C$1.67-1.72 C$1.62-1.67 April C$1.73-1.78 C$1.66-1.71 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.82-2.87 C$2.69-1.74 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)