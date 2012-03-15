* AECO rises C$0.02 to C$1.73/GJ

* Export prices mixed

CALGARY, Alberta, March 15 Canadian spot natural gas rose on Thursday after U.S. data showed a larger-than-expected weekly storage withdrawal and futures gained ground.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.73 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.69 and C$1.79 a GJ.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States fell by 64 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 57 bcf.

Canadian storage volumes fell 2.6 percent to 478.9 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 67.6 percent full on average, compared with just 28.3 percent 12 months earlier.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for the next six days, in some cases by several degrees.

The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above or much-above normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the United States.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.52 billion cubic feet, 278 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.1 bcf into the system and a net 114 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents to average $2.51 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.19 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/15/12 3/14/12 Bal. March C$1.72-1.77 C$1.67-1.72 April C$1.78-1.83 C$1.73-1.78 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.85-2.90 C$2.82-2.87 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones Editing by Peter Galloway)