* AECO rises C$0.06 to C$1.79/GJ

* Export prices higher

CALGARY, Alberta, March 16 Canadian spot natural gas rose on Friday on tight short-term supply in Alberta and strengthening futures prices.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 6 Canadian cents to average C$1.79 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.72 and C$1.92 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are forecast to be above normal for the next six days, in some cases by several degrees.

The U.S. National Weather Service six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above or much-above normal readings for about the eastern two-thirds of the nation and below-normal readings only in the West.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.64 billion cubic feet, 162 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.17 bcf into the system and a net 136 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also rose. Spot gas at Niagara, Ontario, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $2.55 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.21 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/16/12 3/15/12 Bal. March C$1.71-1.76 C$1.72-1.77 April C$1.79-1.84 C$1.78-1.83 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.87-2.92 C$2.85-2.90 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)