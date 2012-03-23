* AECO down C$0.04 at C$1.80/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, March 23 Canadian spot
natural gas prices fell on Friday on lower weekend demand and
mild weather forecasts.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.80 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.76 and C$1.83 a GJ.
Environment Canada said temperatures in Toronto are expected
to stay well above seasonal average lows for much of the next
six days, only falling below normal on Tuesday.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above
normal for the next two weeks.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.87 billion cubic
feet, 67 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.95 bcf into the system and a net 94
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, fell 12 cents to average $2.47, down 12
cents.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.03 per mmBtu, down 15
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 3/23/12 3/22/12
Bal. March C$1.74-1.79 C$1.81-1.86
April C$1.80-1.85 C$1.81-1.86
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.83-2.88 C$2.83-2.88
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Peter Galloway)