* AECO down C$0.13 at C$1.53/GJ

* Export prices fall

CALGARY, Alberta, March 27 Canadian spot gas prices dropped to a new decade low on Tuesday on mild weather forecasts and a short-term glut of supplies in Alberta.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 13 Canadian cents to average C$1.53 a gigajoule, the lowest level since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.45 and C$1.60 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are expected to be above the seasonal average for most of the next six days.

After some cool early-week weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for the next 10 days.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.5 billion cubic feet, 699 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.17 bcf into the system and a net 417 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $2.48 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.89 per mmBtu, down 15 cents.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/27/12 3/26/12 Bal. March C$1.68-1.73 C$1.68-1.73 April C$1.72-1.77 C$1.72-1.77 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.87-2.82 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)