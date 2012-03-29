* AECO down C$0.03 at C$1.56/GJ

* Export prices fall

March 29 Canadian spot natural gas fell on Thursday as mild weather kept demand low and futures fell on a bullish storage report.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 3 Canadian cents to average C$1.56 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.52 and C$1.60 a GJ.

In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said U.S. gas inventories rose last week by 57 billion cubic feet to 2.437 trillion cubic feet.

It was the second build in 2012 and drove stocks further into record territory for this time of year, sharply widening the surplus to year-ago and the five-year average.

In Canada, stocks last week rose 9.5 bcf, or 2 percent, to 490.2 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities ended the week 69.2 percent full. A year earlier they were 27.7 percent full.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto and in southern Alberta are expected to be mostly above the seasonal average for most of the next six days.

After some cool early-week weather, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average mostly above normal for the next two weeks.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 17.02 billion cubic feet, 213 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.12 bcf into the system and a net 272 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $2.43 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.83 per mmBtu, down 5 cents.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 3/29/12 3/28/12 Bal. March C$1.53-1.58 C$1.58-1.63 April C$1.58-1.63 C$1.63-1.68 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.64-2.69 C$2.75-2.80 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)