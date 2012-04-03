* AECO up C$0.07 at C$1.65/gigajoule
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, April 3 Canadian spot gas
prices rose on Tuesday as forecasters called for colder weather
in major domestic markets later this week.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 7 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.62 and C$1.70 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will dip
to a few degrees below normal on Thursday and Friday. Southern
Alberta lows are expected to be colder than average over the
long weekend.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal
for the next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.9 billion cubic
feet, 104 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.15 bcf into the system and a net 737
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 11 cents to average $2.45 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.66 per mmBtu, up a dime.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/03/12 4/02/12
Bal. April C$1.64-1.69 C$1.60-1.65
May C$1.69-1.74 C$1.65-1.70
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.78-2.83
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)