* AECO up C$0.07 at C$1.65/gigajoule

* Export prices rise

CALGARY, Alberta, April 3 Canadian spot gas prices rose on Tuesday as forecasters called for colder weather in major domestic markets later this week.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 7 Canadian cents to average C$1.65 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.62 and C$1.70 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will dip to a few degrees below normal on Thursday and Friday. Southern Alberta lows are expected to be colder than average over the long weekend.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average above normal for the next week.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.9 billion cubic feet, 104 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.15 bcf into the system and a net 737 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 11 cents to average $2.45 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.66 per mmBtu, up a dime.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 4/03/12 4/02/12 Bal. April C$1.64-1.69 C$1.60-1.65 May C$1.69-1.74 C$1.65-1.70 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.78-2.83 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)