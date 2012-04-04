* AECO up C$0.06 at C$1.71/GJ
* Export prices rise
CALGARY, Alberta, April 4 Canadian spot gas
prices rose for a second day on Wednesday on forecasts for
cooler weather in major markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 6 Canadian cents to average C$1.71 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.69 and C$1.73 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will dip
to a few degrees below normal on Friday and then be at or above
average through Tuesday. Southern Alberta lows are expected to
be colder than average through the weekend.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
to average above normal for the next five days, then cool to
slightly below normal by early next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.92 billion cubic
feet, 117 million cubic feet above operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.27 bcf into the system and a net 873
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents to average $2.50 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.09 per mmBtu, up a three
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/04/12 4/03/12
Bal. April C$1.63-1.68 C$1.64-1.69
May C$1.71-1.76 C$1.69-1.74
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.77-2.82
