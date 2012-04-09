* AECO down C$0.05 at C$1.65/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, April 9 Canadian spot natural
gas fell on Monday as forecasts called for mild weather in most
markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
slipped 5 Canadian cents from Thursday to average C$1.65 a
gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.62 and C$1.74 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
close to or slightly above normal over the next week. Southern
Alberta lows are expected to be average or above through Sunday.
In the United States, temperatures much above normal were
expected for several days from the Midwest eastward, private
forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.3 billion cubic
feet, 507 million cubic feet below operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.32 bcf into the system and a net 400
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents from Thursday to average
$2.37 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.86 per mmBtu, down 17
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/09/12 4/05/12
Bal. April C$1.59-1.64 C$1.57-1.62
May C$1.61-1.66 C$1.64-1.69
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.76-2.81
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by John Wallace)