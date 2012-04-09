* AECO down C$0.05 at C$1.65/GJ

* Export prices fall

CALGARY, Alberta, April 9 Canadian spot natural gas fell on Monday as forecasts called for mild weather in most markets.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta slipped 5 Canadian cents from Thursday to average C$1.65 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.62 and C$1.74 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be close to or slightly above normal over the next week. Southern Alberta lows are expected to be average or above through Sunday.

In the United States, temperatures much above normal were expected for several days from the Midwest eastward, private forecaster MDA EarthSat said in its morning report.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.3 billion cubic feet, 507 million cubic feet below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.32 bcf into the system and a net 400 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents from Thursday to average $2.37 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.86 per mmBtu, down 17 cents.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 4/09/12 4/05/12 Bal. April C$1.59-1.64 C$1.57-1.62 May C$1.61-1.66 C$1.64-1.69 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.76-2.81 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by John Wallace)