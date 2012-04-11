* AECO down C$0.04 at C$1.63/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, April 11 Canadian spot natural
gas fell on Tuesday despite tight short-term supply in Alberta,
as forecasts for mild weather in most markets looked to dampen
demand.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.63 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.60 and C$1.64 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
mostly warmer than average over the next week. Southern Alberta
lows will be near the seasonal average through Tuesday.
While some cool midweek weather in the U.S. Northeast and
Midwest has stirred some heating load, the drop in temperatures
is expected to be short lived. AccuWeather.com expects
temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming
regions, to warm to above normal later this week and early next
week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.96 billion cubic
feet, 843 million cubic feet below operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.3 bcf into the system and a net 305
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.32 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.83 per mmBtu, up 1 cent.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/11/12 4/10/12
Bal. April C$1.53-1.58 C$1.59-1.64
May C$1.57-1.62 C$1.61-1.66
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.74-2.79 C$2.74-2.79
(Reporting by Scott Haggett, editing by Bernadette Baum)