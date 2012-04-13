* AECO down C$0.02 at C$1.49/GJ

* Export prices fall

CALGARY, Alberta, April 13 Canadian spot natural gas fell to the lowest in a decade on Friday on mild forecasts for most markets and ample short-term supply in Alberta.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.49 a gigajoule, the lowest since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.47 and C$1.57 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be warmer than average until Wednesday and then turn slightly cooler than normal. Southern Alberta lows will be mostly warmer than the seasonal average through Thursday.

The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for about the eastern third and western third of the nation and mainly normal readings across the mid-Continent.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.87 billion cubic feet, 69 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.22 bcf into the system and a net 327 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.22 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.76 per mmBtu, down 2 cents.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 4/13/12 4/12/12 Bal. April C$1.45-1.50 C$1.45-1.50 May C$1.46-1.51 C$1.52-1.57 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.62-2.67 C$2.68-2.73 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)