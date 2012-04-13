* AECO down C$0.02 at C$1.49/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, April 13 Canadian spot natural
gas fell to the lowest in a decade on Friday on mild forecasts
for most markets and ample short-term supply in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.49 a gigajoule, the lowest
since July 2002. Deals were done between C$1.47 and C$1.57 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
warmer than average until Wednesday and then turn slightly
cooler than normal. Southern Alberta lows will be mostly warmer
than the seasonal average through Thursday.
The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Thursday again called for above-normal readings for
about the eastern third and western third of the nation and
mainly normal readings across the mid-Continent.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.87 billion cubic
feet, 69 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.22 bcf into the system and a net 327
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $2.22
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.76 per mmBtu, down 2
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/13/12 4/12/12
Bal. April C$1.45-1.50 C$1.45-1.50
May C$1.46-1.51 C$1.52-1.57
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.62-2.67 C$2.68-2.73
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)