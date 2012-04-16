* AECO up C$0.05 at C$1.54/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, April 16 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Monday from 10-year lows on a drop in
short-term Alberta supplies.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 5 Canadian cents to average C$1.54 a gigajoule, after
dropping on Friday to its lowest since July 2002. Deals were
done on Monday between C$1.52 and C$1.56 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
warmer than average for most of the next six days, with the
exception of a brief cool down on Wednesday. Southern Alberta
lows will hover around seasonal values.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
to average above normal this week, while the Midwest, another
key gas consuming region, is expected to see mostly below-normal
readings for the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.1 billion cubic
feet, 701 million cubic feet over operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.08 bcf into the system and a net 218
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents from Friday to average
$2.27 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border was flat and an average $1.76 per
mmBtu.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/16/12 4/13/12
Bal. April C$1.45-1.50 C$1.45-1.50
May C$1.45-1.50 C$1.46-1.51
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.64-2.69 C$2.62-2.67
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)