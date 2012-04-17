* AECO down C$0.01 at C$1.53/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, April 17 Canadian spot natural
gas prices slipped on Tuesday as futures sank to a 10-year low.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
eased 1 Canadian cent to average C$1.53 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.51 and C$1.57 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
warmer than average for most of the next six days, with the
exception of a brief cool-down on Wednesday. Southern Alberta
lows will hover around seasonal values.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
to average above normal this week, while the Midwest, another
key gas consuming region, is expected to see mostly below-normal
readings for the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.2 billion cubic
feet, 596 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.96 bcf into the system and a net 66
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.25 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border was flat and an average $1.76 per
mmBtu.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/17/12 4/16/12
Bal. April C$1.44-1.49 C$1.45-1.50
May C$1.45-1.50 C$1.45-1.50
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.56-2.61 C$2.64-2.69
