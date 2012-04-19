* AECO unchanged at C$1.54/GJ
* Export prices fall
Canadian spot natural gas were flat on Thursday as moderate
forecasts for some big markets offset tight short-term supplies
in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta was
unchanged at an average C$1.54 a gigajoule. Deals were done in a
tight range between C$1.53 and C$1.55 a GJ.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
administration said gas inventories rose last week by 25 billion
cubic feet to 2.512 trillion cubic feet. The build matched the
Reuters poll estimate.
In Canada, stocks last week rose 1.7 bcf, or 0.3 percent, to
493.7 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage
facilities ended the week 69.8 percent full. A year earlier they
were at 29 percent of capacity.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto on
Friday and Saturday will be well above the seasonal average then
turn colder than usual for the next four days. Southern Alberta
lows will be at or above the average through Wednesday.
The U.S. National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook
issued on Wednesday again called for above-normal readings for
much of the mid-Continent and below-normal readings along both
coasts.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.47 billion cubic
feet, 337 million cubic feet under operator TransCanada Corp's
target line pack.
Producers delivered 10.05 bcf into the system and a net 120
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $2.19 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border fell 2 cents to average $1.74 per
mmBtu.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/19/12 4/18/12
Bal. April C$1.47-1.52 C$1.50-1.55
May C$1.46-1.51 C$1.47-1.52
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.56-2.61 C$2.56-2.61
(Reporting by Scott Haggett;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)