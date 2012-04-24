* AECO rises C$0.04 to C$1.54/GJ

* Export prices climb

CALGARY, Alberta, April 24 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Tuesday as forecasters called for cooler weather in major Eastern markets.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian cents to average C$1.54 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.51 and C$1.55 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be below normal for most of the next six days. Southern Alberta lows will be above the seasonal average through Monday.

AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal this week, but above-normal readings are forecast for both regions next week.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.8 billion cubic feet, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.04 bcf into the system and a net 628 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $2.27 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border gained 8 cents to average $1.82 per mmBtu.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 4/24/12 4/23/12 Bal. April C$1.47-1.52 C$1.49-1.54 May C$1.49-1.54 C$1.46-1.51 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.54-2.59 C$2.54-2.59 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)