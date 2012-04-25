* AECO falls C$0.02 to C$1.52/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, April 25 Canadian spot natural
gas prices edged lower on Wednesday on robust short-term supply
in Alberta and moderate temperatures in most markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.52 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$1.50 and C$1.54 a GJ.
Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be
below normal through Tuesday. Southern Alberta lows will be
above the seasonal average for five of the next six days.
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the U.S. Northeast
and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, to average below normal
this week, but above-normal readings are forecast for both
regions next week.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.75 billion cubic
feet, close to operator TransCanada Corp's target line
pack.
Producers delivered 10.12 bcf into the system and a net 688
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged at an average $2.27 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border gained 8 cents to average $1.90 per
mmBtu.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 4/24/12 4/24/12
Bal. April C$1.50-1.55 C$1.47-1.52
May C$1.52-1.57 C$1.49-1.54
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.66-2.71 C$2.54-2.59
(Reporting by Scott Haggett;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)