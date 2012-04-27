* AECO drops C$0.02 to C$1.62/GJ

* Export prices drop

CALGARY, Alberta, April 27 Canadian spot natural gas prices weakened on Friday on moderate temperatures in most markets and lower weekend demand.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$1.62 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.59 and C$1.66 a GJ.

Environment Canada said low temperatures in Toronto will be below normal through Monday before turning warmer. Southern Alberta lows will be near the seasonal average for the next six days.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.39 billion cubic feet, 409 mmcf under operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 10.18 bcf into the system and a net 714 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $2.32 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $1.82 per mmBtu, down 13 cents.

($1=$0.98 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 4/27/12 4/26/12 Bal. April C$1.51-1.56 C$1.54-1.59 May C$1.53-1.58 C$1.59-1.64 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.71-2.76 C$2.64-2.69 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)