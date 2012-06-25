* AECO rises C$0.11 to C$2/GJ
* Export prices gain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 25 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose
on Monday as Alberta supplies tightened and futures strengthened as the
hurricane season's first named storm in the Gulf of Mexico disrupted some oil
and natural gas production.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 11 cents from
Friday to average C$2 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.98 and C$2.04.
Toronto temperatures were forecast to be around normal until midweek, then
climb for the next four days, hitting 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) on Thursday.
Southern Alberta highs were expected to be cooler than average through
Wednesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.55 billion cubic feet, 251 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 711 mmcf was injected
into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S.
Northeast, rose 14 cents from Friday to average $2.85 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border
averaged $2.35 per mmBtu, up 16 cents.
($1=$1.03 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/25/12 6/22/12
bal. June C$1.87-1.92 C$1.93-1.98
July C$2.02-2.07 C$1.95-2.00
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.93-2.98 C$2.86-2.91
