* AECO drops C$0.06 to C$1.94/GJ
* Export prices weaken
CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Tuesday on moderating short-term supply in
Alberta even as futures rose.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 6 cents to average C$1.94 a gigajoule. Deals were done
between C$1.92 and C$2.01.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the
next week, hitting 33 C (91 F) on Saturday. Southern Alberta
highs are expected to be near the seasonal average through
Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.61 billion cubic
feet, 141 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target
line pack.
Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 514
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.83
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.34 per mmBtu, down 1
cent.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 6/26/12 6/25/12
bal. June C$1.93-1.98 C$1.87-1.92
July C$1.99-2.04 C$2.02-2.07
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.93-2.98 C$2.93-2.98
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)