CALGARY, Alberta, June 26 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Tuesday on moderating short-term supply in Alberta even as futures rose.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 6 cents to average C$1.94 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$1.92 and C$2.01.

Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for the next week, hitting 33 C (91 F) on Saturday. Southern Alberta highs are expected to be near the seasonal average through Monday.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.61 billion cubic feet, 141 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.8 bcf into the system and a net 514 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also dropped. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 2 cents to average $2.83 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.34 per mmBtu, down 1 cent.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 6/26/12 6/25/12 bal. June C$1.93-1.98 C$1.87-1.92 July C$1.99-2.04 C$2.02-2.07 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.93-2.98 C$2.93-2.98 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by David Gregorio)