* AECO rises C$0.09 to C$2.29/GJ
* Export prices mixed
Canadian spot natural gas prices rose to the highest in more
than five months on Friday on forecasts for hot weather in some
big markets and a bullish storage report.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 9 Canadian cents to average C$2.29 a gigajoule, its highest
since Jan. 25. Deals were done between C$2.18 and C$2.23.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 39 billion
cubic feet, less than the 44 bcf forecast by analysts.
A heat wave in Toronto is expected to end on Saturday, with
temperatures expected to be at or near the seasonal average
through Thursday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
highs are expected to be well above the seasonal average
expected for most of the next six days.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.48 bcf, 325 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.35 bcf into the system and a net 264
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, dropped a penny to average $3.10 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.60 per mmBtu, up 2 cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/06/12 7/05/12
Bal. July C$2.14-2.19 C$2.16-2.21
August C$2.25-2.30 C$2.22-2.27
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.92-2.97 C$2.96-3.01
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)