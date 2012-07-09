OIL PRICES REVERSE LOSSES; TURN POSITIVE AFTER EIA DATA
* AECO falls C$0.07 to C$2.22/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, July 9 Canadian spot natural gas prices eased on Monday as brimming storage volumes across the continent overshadowed forecasts of hot weather in many market regions.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 7 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.22 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.19 and C$2.25.
Toronto temperatures are forecast at the seasonal average or above for at least the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are expected to be well above normal through the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.66 bcf, 142 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.37 bcf into the system and a net 314 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $3.03 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.60 per mmBtu, unchanged from Friday.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/09/12 7/06/12 Bal. July C$2.22-2.27 C$2.14-2.19 August C$2.24-2.29 C$2.25-2.30 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.97-3.02 C$2.92-2.97 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
