* AECO falls C$0.05 to C$2.25/GJ
* Export prices dip
CALGARY, Alberta, July 11 Canadian spot natural
gas prices eased on Wednesday as short-term supplies in Alberta
rose, even as forecasts continued to call for hot weather in
large markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.25 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.24 and C$2.27.
Toronto temperatures are forecast at or above the seasonal
average for most of the next six days, Environment Canada said.
Southern Alberta highs are expected mostly warmer than normal
for the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.72 bcf, 82 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.02 bcf into the system and a net 353
mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.
Export prices fell. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into
the U.S. Northeast, dipped 3 cents to average $2.98 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.59 per mmBtu, down 2
cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/11/12 7/10/12
Bal. July C$2.21-2.26 C$2.18-2.23
August C$2.19-2.24 C$2.20-2.25
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.95-3.00 C$2.94-2.99
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by Jim Marshall)