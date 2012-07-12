* AECO falls C$0.02 to C$2.23/GJ

* Export prices mixed

CALGARY, Alberta, July 12 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Thursday as a bearish storage report offset hot weather in key markets.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.23 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.15 and C$2.28.

In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Administration said gas stocks rose last week by 33 billion cubic feet to 3.135 trillion cubic feet.

The build came in above a Reuters poll estimate of 26 bcf but fell well short of the year-ago and five-year average gains for that week.

In Canada, inventories last week rose by 6 bcf, or 1 percent, to 605.5 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage facilities were 83 percent full at week's end. A year earlier they were at 60.1 percent of capacity.

Toronto temperatures are forecast To be at or above the seasonal average for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta highs are also expected warmer than normal for the period.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.66 bcf, 139 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.29 bcf into the system and a net 7 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $3.02 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.56 per mmBtu, down 3 cents.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 7/12/12 7/11/12 Bal. July C$2.24-2.29 C$2.21-2.26 August C$2.23-2.28 C$2.19-2.24 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$2.95-3.00 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)