* AECO falls C$0.05 to C$2.18/GJ

* Export prices mixed

CALGARY, Alberta, July 13 Canadian spot natural gas prices slipped Friday as temperature forecasts moderated in the West after a several-day heat wave.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 5 Canadian cents to average C$2.18 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.16 and C$2.21.

Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be below the seasonal average through Monday, then warm up again next week, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above average through the period.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.64 bcf, 162 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.5 bcf into the system and a net 197 mmcf was withdrawn from storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents to average $3.06 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.53 per mmBtu, down 3 cents.

($1=$1.02 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 7/13/12 7/12/12 Bal. July C$2.15-2.20 C$2.24-2.29 August C$2.16-2.21 C$2.23-2.28 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$3.00-3.05 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)