* AECO rises C$0.04 to C$2.20/GJ

* Export prices climb

CALGARY, Alberta, July 19 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Thursday on a bullish storage report and hot weather in big markets.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 cents to average C$2.20 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.17 and C$2.24.

In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.163 trillion cubic feet.

The build came in below a Reuters poll estimate of 34 bcf and fell well short of last year's gain of 67 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 74 bcf.

In Canada, inventories last week rose 3.5 bcf, of 0.6 percent, to 608 billion cubic feet, Canadian Enerdata reported.

Canadian storage facilities ended the week 83.4 percent full. A year earlier they stood at 61.8 percent of capacity.

Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or above the seasonal average until Monday, when cooler weather moves in, according to Environment Canada. Toronto temperatures are also forecast to be mostly above average for the next six days.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.5 bcf, 87 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 358 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also climbed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 6 cents to average $3.14 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.53 per mmBtu, up 9 cents.

($1=$1.01 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 7/19/12 7/18/12 Bal. July C$2.17-2.22 C$2.17-2.22 August C$2.23-2.28 C$2.18-2.23 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.97-3.02 C$2.95-3.00 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by M.D. Golan)