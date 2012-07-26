* AECO down C$0.04 to C$2.36/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, July 26 Canadian spot natural
gas prices eased on Thursday as moderate temperatures in some
major markets cut demand for the fuel and a key storage report
matched expectations.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.36 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.33 and C$2.38.
In its weekly report, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said gas inventories rose last week by 26 billion
cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet.
The build matched the Reuters poll estimate but fell well short
of the year-earlier gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average
increase for the week of 61 bcf.
In Canada, stocks last week rose 2.8 bcf, or 0.6 percent, to
611.8 bcf, Canadian Enerdata reported. Canadian storage
facilities ended the week 83.9 percent full. A year earlier they
were at 63.2 percent of capacity.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above the
seasonal average for the next six days, according to Environment
Canada. Toronto temperatures will be a few degrees cooler than
normal on Friday and Saturday, then rise to average or above
through Wednesday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.07 bcf, 230 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.48 bcf into the system and a net 84
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents to average $3.29
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.75 per mmBtu, down 6
cents.
($1=$1.02 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/26/12 7/25/12
Bal. July C$2.33-2.38 C$2.27-2.32
August C$2.31-2.36 C$2.33-2.38
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.01-3.06 C$3.02-3.07
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; editing by John Wallace)