* AECO down C$0.04 to C$2.32/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell despite hot weather and tighter supplies on
Friday as futures sank 2 percent.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.32 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.29 and C$2.35.
Southern Alberta temperatures are expected above the
seasonal average for the next six days, according to Environment
Canada. Toronto temperatures will be at or above normal through
most of the period.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.9 bcf, 313 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.58 bcf into the system and a net 120
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also weakened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 6 cents to average $3.23
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.62 per mmBtu, down 13
cents.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/27/12 7/26/12
Bal. July C$2.25-2.30 C$2.33-2.38
August C$2.27-2.32 C$2.31-2.36
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.00-3.05 C$3.01-3.06
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)