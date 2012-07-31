* AECO up C$0.08 to C$2.46/GJ

* Export prices climb

CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose to the highest in more than six months on warm weather and tight short-term supplies in Alberta.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.46 a gigajoule, the highest since January 17. Deals were done between C$2.43 and C$2.49.

Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or above normal for the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Alberta temperatures are expected mostly above the seasonal norm through Monday.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 bcf, 263 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.57 bcf into the system and a net 362 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices also strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents to average $3.42 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.87 per mmBtu, up 13 cents.

($1=$1 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 7/31/12 7/30/12 August C$2.39-2.44 C$2.40-2.45 September C$2.43-2.48 C$2.50-2.55 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.09-3.14 C$3.00-3.05 (Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)