* AECO up C$0.08 to C$2.46/GJ
* Export prices climb
CALGARY, Alberta, July 31 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose to the highest in more than six months on warm
weather and tight short-term supplies in Alberta.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 8 Canadian cents to average C$2.46 a gigajoule, the highest
since January 17. Deals were done between C$2.43 and C$2.49.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or above normal
for the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Alberta
temperatures are expected mostly above the seasonal norm through
Monday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 bcf, 263 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.57 bcf into the system and a net 362
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices also strengthened. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 5 cents to average $3.42
per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.87 per mmBtu, up 13
cents.
($1=$1 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 7/31/12 7/30/12
August C$2.39-2.44 C$2.40-2.45
September C$2.43-2.48 C$2.50-2.55
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.09-3.14 C$3.00-3.05
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)