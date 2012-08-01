* AECO down C$0.04 to C$2.42/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 1 Canadian spot natural
gas prices fell on Wednesday as futures weakened and forecasts
called for moderate temperatures in some markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
fell 4 Canadian cents to average C$2.42 a gigajoule. Deals were
done between C$2.37 and C$2.46.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be mostly above normal
for the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Southern
Alberta temperatures are expected to be cooler than usual until
Saturday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.12 bcf, 117 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.56 bcf into the system and a net 200
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, fell 4 cents to average $3.38 per
mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border was unchanged at average $2.87 per
mmBtu.
($1=$1 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/01/12 7/31/12
Bal. August C$2.35-2.40 C$2.39-2.44
September C$2.45-2.50 C$2.43-2.48
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$3.01-3.06 C$3.09-3.14
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Marguerita Choy)