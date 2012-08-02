* AECO down C$0.11 to C$2.31/GJ

* Export prices fall

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 2 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell on Thursday after U.S. data showed a bigger-than-expected build in weekly inventories.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 11 Canadian cents to average C$2.31 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.21 and C$2.37.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 28 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 23 bcf.

Canadian storage volumes rose 1 percent to 617.8 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 84.7 percent full on average, compared with 64.9 percent full 12 months earlier.

Forecasts called for Toronto temperatures to be above normal for the next six days, according to Environment Canada. Southern Alberta temperatures were seen cooler than usual through Friday, then above the seasonal average for the following five days.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.28 bcf, 42 mmcf above operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.6 bcf into the system and a net 198 mmcf was withdrawn into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 7 cents to average $3.31 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.81 per mmBtu, down 6 cents.

($1=$1.01 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 8/02/12 8/01/12 Bal. August C$2.20-2.25 C$2.35-2.40 September C$2.30-2.35 C$2.45-2.50 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.92-2.97 C$3.01-3.06 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by David Gregorio)