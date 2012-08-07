* AECO up C$0.11 at C$2.21/GJ
* Export prices gain
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 7 Canadian spot natural
gas prices jumped on Tuesday as forecasters called for some hot
short-term temperatures and Alberta supplies tightened.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 11 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.21 a
gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.16 and C$2.25.
Business was idle Monday due to the Canadian August long
weekend.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be above normal for
another day, then fall to below the seasonal norm through the
following four days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
temperatures are expected to be above average through Wednesday,
then moderate.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.9 bcf, 299 mmcf
below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.53 bcf into the system and a net 257
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were also higher. Spot gas at Niagara, for
shipment into the U.S. Northeast, rose 4 cents from Friday to
average $3.16 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.76 per mmBtu, up 14
cents.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/07/12 8/03/12
Bal. August C$2.13-2.18 C$2.03-2.08
September C$2.17-2.22 C$2.15-2.20
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.88-2.93 C$2.82-2.87
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)