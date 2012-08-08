* AECO up C$0.04 at C$2.25/GJ

* Export prices mixed

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 8 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose on Wednesday on hot in some markets and tight short-term supply in Alberta.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta rose 4 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$2.25 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.21 and C$2.26.

Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or below average through Monday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be above average through Friday, then turn cooler than usual for the next four days.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 bcf, 268 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.47 bcf into the system and a net 127 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged at an average $3.16 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.77 per mmBtu, up a penny.

($1=$1.00 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 8/08/12 8/07/12 Bal. August C$2.14-2.19 C$2.13-2.18 September C$2.19-2.24 C$2.17-2.22 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.91-2.96 C$2.88-2.93 (Reporting by Scott Haggett)