CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 9 Canadian spot natural gas prices rose despite cooler weather forecasts on Thursday as U.S. weekly inventory data showed a smaller-than-expected build in stored supplies.

Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta gained 2 Canadian cents to average C$2.27 a gigajoule. Deals were done between C$2.22 and C$2.37.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration said inventories in the United States rose by 24 billion cubic feet last week, compared with a Reuters survey estimate of 30 bcf.

Canadian storage volumes rose 1.1 percent to 623.4 bcf. Canadian Enerdata said facilities across the country were 85.5 percent full on average, compared with 66.7 percent full 12 months earlier.

Toronto temperatures are forecast to be below average through Monday, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected to be at or below average for the next six days.

Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 15.97 bcf, 272 mmcf below operator TransCanada Corp's target line pack.

Producers delivered 9.4 bcf into the system and a net 128 mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.

Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the U.S. Northeast, fell 3 cents to average $3.13 per mmBtu.

Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.77 per mmBtu, unchanged on the day.

($1=$0.99 Canadian)

AECO Forwards: 8/09/12 8/08/12 Bal. August C$2.24-2.29 C$2.14-2.19 September C$2.26-2.31 C$2.19-2.24 Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.99-3.04 C$2.91-2.96 (Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)