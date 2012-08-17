* AECO down C$0.09 at C$1.97/GJ
* Export prices fall
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 17 Canadian spot natural gas prices fell
to a seven-week low on Friday as forecasters called for mild temperatures in
eastern markets through the middle of next week, keeping a lid on demand.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta fell 9 Canadian
cents to average C$1.97 a gigajoule, the lowest since June 26. Deals were done
between C$1.96 and C$1.98 a GJ.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or below average for the next
five days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta temperatures are expected
above the seasonal norm through Thursday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.16 bcf, 74 mmcf below TransCanada
Corp's target line pack.
Producers delivered 9.7 bcf into the system and a net 221 mmcf was injected
into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were also lower. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment into the
U.S. Northeast, fell 5 cents to average $2.95 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British Columbia-Washington border
averaged $2.48 per mmBtu, down 11 cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/17/12 8/16/12
Bal. August C$1.95-2.00 C$1.97-2.02
September C$1.99-2.04 C$1.99-2.04
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.76-2.81 C$2.79-2.84
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones)