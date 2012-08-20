* AECO up C$0.02 at C$1.99/GJ
* Export prices mixed
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 20 Canadian spot natural
gas prices rose on Monday as forecasts called for hot weather in
some big markets.
Spot gas at the AECO storage hub in southeastern Alberta
rose 2 Canadian cents from Friday to average C$1.99 a gigajoule.
Deals were done between C$1.98 and C$2.02 a GJ.
Toronto temperatures are forecast to be at or above average
for the next six days, Environment Canada said. Southern Alberta
temperatures are expected to be at or above the seasonal norm
until Friday.
Alberta's main pipeline system ran at 16.36 bcf, 126 million
cubic feet (mmcf) above TransCanada Corp's target-line
pack.
Producers delivered 9.75 bcf into the system and a net 437
mmcf was injected into storage facilities in the province.
Export prices were mixed. Spot gas at Niagara, for shipment
into the U.S. Northeast, was unchanged from Friday at an average
$2.95 per mmBtu.
Spot gas at Huntingdon-Sumas on the British
Columbia-Washington border averaged $2.45 per mmBtu, down 3
cents.
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
AECO Forwards: 8/20/12 8/17/12
Bal. August C$1.96-2.01 C$1.95-2.00
September C$1.99-2.04 C$1.99-2.04
Nov.'12-Oct.'13 C$2.77-2.82 C$2.76-2.81
(Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)